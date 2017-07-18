Classy X Factor survivor will bring new tour to Bexhill

She was the shy young mum from Liverpool who stunned television audiences when she took part in the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010.

Rebecca Ferguson may have looked nervous but as she began to sing it was obvious the programme had found a real star in the making.

In the event Rebecca lost out to winner Matt Cardle, but her debut record, released in 2011, rocketed up the UK album chart, easily eclipsing his achievement.

Heaven, which she co-wrote, was a critical success selling 128,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No. 3, making her the fastest-selling debut solo artist of the past decade (2007-2017). Going on to release Freedom in 2013, and then third studio album Lady Sings The Blues (covering jazz classics made famous by Billie Holiday), Rebecca shows off versatile style with ease.

Her fourth album Superwoman, released last year, shows how she has come a long way since her first audition. Continuing to flourish as a confident songwriter and live performer, embarking on countless tours across the UK, Europe and US, Rebecca has no plans of easing up anytime soon. She was asked this year to perform at President Trump’s inauguration and accepted on condition she sing the powerful protest song Strange Fruit.

Rebecca will perform live at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday February 16 - tickets from £28.50-£60 go on sale today (July 21) from 9am; book on 01424 229111 or go to www.dlwp.com.