DJ will shake-shake the room

Do not miss an incredible evening on Sunday (April 30) at Grand Elektra in Hastings with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Jazzy is an American hip hop and R&B disc jockey, record producer and actor best known for his music with Will Smith. The pair won a Grammy for their single Parents Just Don’t Understand, went on to create hits like Summertime, Boom! Shake The Room, and appeared in the Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. They’ve released five albums together and have just announced they will perform at Livewire Festival in Blackpool this summer.