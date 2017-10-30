Expect an enthralling and memorable performance

On Friday November 10 at 7.30pm in St Thomas’s Church, Winchelsea Arts will continue its promotion of young talented musicians when it hosts a recital by 28 year old pianist Chiyan Wong.

This is a return trip for Wong who played at St Thomas’s in 2015 and the organisers predict “another memorable evening of enthralling music.”

His performance will showcase arrangements by Busoni and Liszt of some of the opera masterpieces of Mozart and Verdi, and of the famous Goldberg Variations by Bach.

UK-based Wong has been astonishing audiences with the authority of his playing. He is a broad and thoughtful musician with a special interest in the music of Franz Liszt and Ferruccio Busoni. He was recently awarded a prestigious prize at the International Mozarteum Summer Academy and performed at the Salzburg Festival. Tickets available at www.winchelsea-arts.org.uk or at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen.