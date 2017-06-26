Family reunited in dazzling performance this weekend

Three international musicians come together for a family reunion in Hastings to perform a recital of French music this Saturday July 1, 7pm at Christ Church in St Leonards.

They join talented viola player Francis Gallagher, cellist Philip Collingham, and pianist Francis Rayner for some inspired chamber music.

Özcan, Ayşen and Birsen Ulucan are formidable musicians on violins and piano. Brother and sisters, originally from a doctor’s family in Bulgaria, they come together for the 19th and early 20th century greats of French music, such as Ravel, Faure, Debussy. Ayşen is married to Marcio DaSilva, director of Hastings Philharmonic, and lives in Hastings with their two children. The Ulucan family come together frequently for concerts in various parts of Europe, sometimes with Maxim Vengerov who was Özcan’s teacher and friend at the Hochschule fuer Musik - Saar in Germany where they both worked. Tickets £15 with discounts.