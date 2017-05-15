Fiddle player who has played with the Old Time greats

Old Time American fiddle and banjo player Rachel Eddy is next up to play for Mrs Yarringtons Music Club at the Senlac Inn, Battle, on Tuesday May 23 at 8pm.

Rachel grew up in rural West Virginia where her musical family inspired her to play and sing. She grew up listening to local fiddlers, her father among them, going to old-time festivals, and attending square dances. The old-time bug bit her early in life and Rachel now performs and teaches full-time on fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin and bass.

She has recently relocated back to West Virginia after living in Stockholm where she invigorated the Swedish old-time scene, inspiring dozens of people to learn Appalachian music and dance. Over the years, she has had the honor of playing with the likes of Dirk Powell, Rayna Gellert, Bruce Molsky, Mark Schatz, and Uncle Earl. Tickets and more info at www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.