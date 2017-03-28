Folk-inspired jazz from Tony Woods Project

An evening of eloquent, melodic, folk-inspired jazz will be coming to Hastings next week in the form of the Tony Woods Project, described by one critic as “one of the most interesting and thoughtful groups on the British jazz scene.”

The group, who have been touring now for some 20 years, will be appearing on Tuesday April 4 at Jazz Hastings’ monthly session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on The Stade. Doors will open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start, with tickets £10 on the door.

Tony Woods grew up in Chilworth Old Village where he started playing folk music with his father at the age of five. A graduate of Keele University, he studied jazz at Leeds College of Music and subsequently at the Guildhall School of Music. He has performed at the Royal Festival Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Purcell Room, Ronnie Scott’s Club and the Pizza Express Jazz Club.

He started the Tony Woods Project in the mid-1990s. Since then the band have released three critically acclaimed albums featuring Tony’s original, folk-inspired compositions – melodic, quirky and uplifting – as well as exciting solos from every member of the band.

The band’s unusual line-up features guitar virtuoso Mike Outram, who has recorded more than 30 CDs and has toured all over Europe. On drums will be Milo Fell, who has been described in the jazz press as “a musician who plays drums rather than a drummer.”

Long time associate Robert Millett will be on vibes. He trained at the Royal College of Music as a percussionist and has played with the Ballet Rambert and the English National Touring Opera as well as leading jazz bands. Andy Hamill, who has played with legends such as Annie Ross and Nitinh Sawhnie, will be on bass,

All of them play with wonderful group empathy and respect for each other and the music. As one critic put it, they offer “magical atmospheres, vivid instrumental playing.”