Free live music at Bandstand is MND favourite

Music’s Not Dead is back at the The De La Warr Pavilion Bandstand on Saturday August 5 with favourite musicians playing live on the terrace overlooking the sea.

The line-up for this year’s splendid afternoon of music is Joana Serrat, William The Conqueror, Sister Suzie, Moss Clarkson, The Equatorial Group, and DJ Jonny Morris.

The event runs from 1-6.30pm and everyone is welcome to enjoy lazy hours of relaxed vibes courtesy of Music’s Not Dead, the store in Devonshire Road, run by Del Querns and Richard Wortley.

They said: “The Bandstand is one of our favourite days of the year, it’s a complete honour to do this with the De La Warr Pavilion. It was always a dream when we opened the shop to put on more live music in Bexhill and we’ve really tried over the last few years to give something back to Bexhill, and this free one day event goes a little way to doing that. What can be better than live music, overlooking the sea, outside the most iconic building on the south coast?”

They are delighted to welcome back the “amazing” Joana Serrat, last here to promote third album Cross The Verge in which she laid bare all the cracks, inconsistencies and fears that come with life. Joana is a singer and composer from Barcelona who, from an early age, has been attracted to folk music and rock with American roots

William The Conqueror will release debut album Proud Disturber Of The Peaceout the day before, on Friday August 4. Hailing from the coast of Cornwall, multi-instrumentalists Ruarri Joseph, Harry Harding and Naomi Holmes channel classic blues and singer-songwriter influences through a grunge/indie filter drawing influences from bands and artists as diverse as The Doors, Ryan Adams and The Lemonheads.

Praised for their grit and authenticity by the likes of The Guardian, the three piece have already made their mark across the pond in Nashville performing at the influential AmericanaFest which led to a nomination for best song at the UK Americana Awards and a chance to share the stage with the likes of Van Morrison.

Sister Suzie has been playing the clubs around London and internationally of late. Expect to hear the likes of Memphis Minnie, Blind Boy Fuller and Elmore James.

Moss Clarkson is a St Leonards-based folk, blues, jazz duo which features Trevor Moss of Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou and Tom Clarkson. Well-known for their individual work they came together as a duo having met at the Lantern Club at Printworks in Claremont, Hastings, which Moss runs with his wife Hannah-Lou.

The Equatorial Group is a bank from East Sussex which features Twe Fox on keys and vocals, Andy Tourle on bass and vocals, Dave Davies on guitar and vocals, and Helen Weeks on vocals and pedal steel/guitar, they can produce a gentle landscape of sparkling harmonies or a thirst-inducing ramshackle racket, as the moment takes them.

Dj Jonny Morris will be spinning his eclectic collection of vinyl between the bands all afternoon.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.