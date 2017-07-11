Get set for the popular annual Nearly on the Beach concert

Some of Hastings’ best local bands are set to perform on the Stade Open Space later this month in aid of the Hastings RNLI.

The popular Nearly on the Beach Concert is part of Old Town Carnival Week 2017 and will be held on July 29 to 30.

The live music starts at 1.30pm on Saturday and features the Rhythm Fields, The Rocking Ambassadors, Dead Calm, Local Heroes and The Blues Brothers Show.

This year organisers are asking to wear their Nearly on the Beach Concert t-shirt from previous years and at 3.30pm they hope to host a Through the Ages t-shirt parade with a prize for the oldest t-shirt.

On Sunday the music starts at 1pm with DJ Wendy May and follows on with Alibi, Brent Hutchinson Blues, Pete Presscot Band with The Sgt Pepper Album live and The Rockit Men round off the event.

A spokesperson said: “Collections will be taken in aid of Hastings RNLI, Pett Level Rescue and Hastings Sea Cadets will be taking place on site and around town. This is a free event so please give generously.

“We have limited seating so why not bring a deckchair or rug and get comfy for the afternoon.

“There will be a licensed bar, catering and more on site (all profits from these go to the charity collection). No dogs allowed (sorry) and no glass or alcohol can be brought onto The Stade. Many thanks to all our generous sponsors who are supporting us again this year.”