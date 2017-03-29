Hastings gig for Texas after release of third solo album

Following on from the release of third solo album Magnificent Bastard, Dallas singer-songwriter Tommy Hale has announced a series of UK dates this spring. He will be playing at The Albion, Hastings, on Thursday April 20.

Eight years on from his last release, the Texan returns with nine songs he describes as “emotionally difficult” to record, though the resulting LP is unarguably his most rewarding.

Recorded in rural Wiltshire, the record draws on a wealth of musical styles, from gospel-tinged soul to delicate pop balladry and driving rock ’n’ roll, while at its centre sits its author’s unmistakable voice. Fragile and reflective one moment, bristling with soulful intensity the next, it’s a unique ingredient of Tommy’s music, and one that has aided his rise from frontman with raucous cult rockers Swank Deluxe to multi-faceted solo performer and respected face on the Dallas music scene.