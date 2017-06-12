Headline acts confirmed for sixth Rye festival

The 2017 Rye International jazz and blues festival takes place from Thursday August 24 until Monday August 28 which also encompasses bank holiday weekend.

Now in its sixth year, the festival is a must for music fan and families with a huge spread of events across town.

The festival attracts visitors from across the country and the South East, and offers quality world class headline concerts, free street music, an outdoor performance stage and fringe events, all of which makes the town come alive and provides fun and vibrancy like that of New Orleans.

This year’s headline concerts, which take place at the stunning setting of St Mary’s Church include Hue & Cry with bothers Patrick and Gregory Kane performing a special stripped back concert on Friday August 25. To date they have sold in excess of two million records worldwide, and the duo made a huge impact in the late 80’s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned, and Remote.

This concert will include an eclectic programme of their classic hits, material from new album Pocketful of Stones and contemporary repertoire performed in their own distinctive style.

On Saturday August 26, American singer, pianist and composer Kandace Springs will be performing songs from her new album Soul Eyes; the 27 year old Nashville-based singer pianist combines old soul jazz sophistication with a tasteful touch of R&B and pop.

Eric Bibb, Blues power house, takes the St Mary’s stage on Sunday August 27, when he sings from his repertoire of soulful, gospel-infused folk and blues, a melding of traditional rootsy American style with a subtle contemporary sensibility.

On Monday August 28 the festival presents a unique afternoon concert by The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars, and the Ronnie Scott’s Songbook live at St Mary’s Church. This fantastic show will take the audience on a musical journey, providing insight into the heritage of the world’s most famous and iconic jazz clubs by combining live jazz, narration and rare archive images.

Later on Monday August 28, West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman graces the stage at St Mary’s to perform an intimate unplugged solo concert. Seth will be performing songs from the new album and other live favourites from his back catalogue.

Seth’s eighth studio album Ballads of the Broken Few is a stunning combination of his dynamic song writing and playing, produced by Ethan Johns and the sublime harmony vocals of emerging young female trio Wildwood Kin.

Free music takes place at two dedicated outdoor locations within the heart of Rye over the main festival August weekend, and to add to the music and atmosphere, street food and bar facilities are provided.

Other free fringe events take place at local wine bars, hotels, pubs, restaurants, and freestyling brass bands also wind their way through the cobbled streets during the weekend. For more information go to www.ryejazz.com.