Heat and passion with Son Yambu in Robertsbridge

Son Yambu will bring some sizzle to our corner of East Sussex when the band plays at The Robertsbridge Club on Friday June 16 at 7.30pm.

With red hot rhythms straight from the streets of Eastern Cuba, Son Yambu play authentic Cuban son, the intoxicating fusion of Spanish and African rhythms that gave rise to salsa. The band features a new generation of Cuban musicians who are all passionate about maintaining the traditions of the genre and continuing the Buena Vista legacy that put Cuban music back on the map in 1997. They give this irresistible music a contemporary edge, bringing their audiences a truly sensational, authentic, Latin music experience.

Presented by Applause Rural Touring as part of the 2017 Spring season, Son Yambu are not to be missed!

Suitable for all ages - tickets £9 for adults, £6 for under 16’s, available from Judges’ Bakery in Robertsbridge 01580 880359 or email pamg88@hotmail.com.