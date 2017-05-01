How romance and despair inspired Puccini’s great work

Award-winning opera producer and director Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage in her new tour which comes to the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, next week.

La Boheme will be presetned on Monday May 8, at 7.30pm.

Ellen promises the Puccini masterwork will be traditionally staged in a stunning production featuring beautiful sets and costumes.

She said: “The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include a brass band and snow effects. Puccini’s masterpiece, La Boheme, is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes De La Vie De Boheme. Set in Paris, it focuses on the love between seamstress Mimi and poet Rodolfo.”

This powerful and emotional classic and much-loved opera is the tragic tale of hopeless romance between the doomed, consumptive Mimi and penniless writer Rodolfo. After falling in love instantly, Rodolfo later leaves Mimi due to her flirtatious behaviour, although he is wracked by guilt since their life together has probably worsened Mimi’s delicate constitution. In true tragic opera fashion, the pair reunite briefly at the end before Mimi dies.

Ellen added: “The scene when Mimi and Rodolfo meet and she sings They Call Me Mimi always makes me cry. It’s a lovely piece of music.

“I try to do opera that the audience can emotionally connect with, not just on a musical level but with the personal drama happening on the stage.”

Ellen was inspired by reading George Orwell’s book Down And Out In Paris, in her depiction of the extreme poverty in the backstreets and attics of Paris.

The French soprano Olga Perrier together with the international soprano from the National Ukrainian Opera of Odessa Alyona Kistenyova will be starring in this production. Alyona returns after her spectacular success in Madama Butterfly, Tosca, La Traviata, Carmen and Die Fledermaus in 2015/2016. The international tenors Giorgio Meladze and Vitalii Liskovetskiy are also returning on Ellen Kent’s tour after their previous huge success in the UK. The Spanish Tenor Giorgio Meladze, has acquired critical acclaim in Europe, singing in Milan, Spain and across Europe. He also sang in Austria together with Jose Carreras in 2014. Giorgio will be singing the part of Rodolfo.

This classic opera features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen and Musetta’s Waltz.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles. Tickets £35 - book on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk