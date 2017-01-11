Jesus & Mary Chain in Bexhill

Scottish alt-rockers The Jesus & Mary Chain bring their Damage And Joy tour to Bexhill this Spring.

They will play live on Thursday April 6 - tickets cost £27.50 available from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.

The Jesus & Mary Chain became darlings of the British press in the mid-1980s. With strong Velvet Underground influences and melodic wall of noise, they went on to become inspiration for such critically acclaimed bands such as My Bloody Valentine in the early-90s.

The band formed in East Kilbride in 1983 around the writing partnership of the Reid brothers, William and Jim. They soon moved to London and their ‘win or die trying’ attitude and thrashing guitar sound was brought to the attention of Alan Mcgee and Creation Records by Bobby Gillespie, vocalist with Primal Scream.

The first single Upside Down was released and Gillespie joined the band as drummer. Gillespie pursued the Velvet Underground, single snare and floor tom sound that became prevalent on the recording of the Psychocandy album.

In stark contrast to the adrenalin fuelled 15 minute live shows, which often ended in violence and riot, the slow throbbing noise pop Psychocandy album spawned such classics as Just Like Honey and Some Candy Talking.

The Jesus and Mary Chain got picked up by US college radio and a wide North American tour followed. The album Darklands was released as the tour ended in more chaos following Jim Reid’s arrest for allegedly assaulting a member of the audience in Canada who heckled him.

A succession of well-documented break ups, fuelled by brotherly love and internal tensions followed as William took up residence in Los Angeles and Jim returned to the UK. The brothers came together in 2007 to perform at Coachella Music Festival, to be joined on stage by Scarlett Johansson, for the Just Like Honey hit, and in 2012 they embarked on another North American tour.

Following the band’s reacquaintance with Creation Management in 2014, they have played a series of shows and festival dates across the globe in 2015, which marked the 30th anniversary of Psychocandy.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.