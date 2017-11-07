Jon Boden in live instore gig in Bexhill this weekend

Catch folk favourite Jon Boden for free when he plays songs from new album Afterglow live at Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill. He will be there from 5pm on Saturday November 11.

Jon Boden has become the stand out performer of his generation of traditional folk artists, but one whose repertoire extends far beyond the boundaries of the genre.

Most recognisably he was the lead singer and one of the principal arrangers of the multi-award winning Bellowhead, one of the most exciting live acts of recent years. Over 12 years Bellowhead achieved a level of critical and commercial success unmatched by any other band working in English traditional music in the last three decades. In 2015 Jon announced that he had decided to leave the band and on May 1st 2016 Bellowhead played their final gig.