LA band brings summer tour to De La Warr Pavilion

Vintage Trouble is about to unleash its incendiary live show with a full UK and European tour this summer.

To support these forthcoming shows the band will be releasing new single Knock Me Out in early June, and comes to Bexhill to play at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday June 2.

The Los Angeles based band is made up of singer Ty Taylor, guitarist Nalle Colt, bassist Rick Barrio Dill, and drummer Richard Danielson

Following a run of live performances and festival appearances, Vintage Trouble will again set fire to stages everywhere and bring that sparkling skill and party energy to audiences over 30 dates and 10 countries. The band has been part of major events such as opening for The Rolling Stones in London’s Hyde Park, and touring North America and Europe with The Who, as well as playing headline shows worldwide.

Tickets £21.50 fron 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com