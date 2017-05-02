Legendary guitar player’s unique self-taught style

Jazz legend Jim Mullen - headlining at this month’s Jazz Hastings session at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on May 9 - describes himself as one of the last self-taught guitarists.

Growing up in Glasgow, his family had no money for music education, so he learned by himself. “There was nobody to fix my mistakes,” he recalls, “so basically I’m left-handed playing right-handed. Also (like his hero Wes Montgomery) I play with my thumb.” Not using a pick helped forge his idiosyncratic skills: “I use the flesh of my thumb, all down strokes. Wes Montgomery had a double-jointed thumb and played up and down strokes. I can only play down, so I have 50 per cent of the technique of a pick player.”

To make up for this limitation he uses an abundance of guitar techniques like hammers-on, pull-offs, sliding and bending which result in smooth saxophone-like phrasing.

He left Glasgow for London in 1969 and played with various bands such as Pete Brown’s Piblokto!, Vinegar Joe and Kokomo. Then in 1975 via the Average White Band he met tenor sax player Dick Morrissey. Together they formed the legendary jazz funk band Morrissey-Mullen. They played solidly for 15 years before ill health forced Dick to pull out.

Since then Jim has worked with jazz vocalist Claire Martin and formed a series of quartets and a highly rated organ trio. Over the years he has been much in demand by visiting US stars such as Mose Allison, Percy Sledge and Jimmy Witherspoon.

His quartet for next Tuesday’s session will feature John Donaldson on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Spike Wells on drums.

Starts 8.30pm. Tickets £10 on the door.