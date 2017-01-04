Lifelong musician Roger Hubbard back at Kino Teatr

Roger Hubbard is back at the Kino-Teatr after his sell out performance last year.

He will play at the St Leonards venue tomorrow, Saturday January 7, at 7.30pm - tickets £10.

Roger will be performing an acoustic set followed by a full band show with Richard Studholme on guitars, accordion and vocals, Jim Leverton on bass guitar and vocals and Luce Langridge on drums.

Born in 1950 in Brighton, England, Roger remains one of the UK’s major exponents of the slide guitar. At the age of 15 he was starting to play at folk clubs in the Brighton area. In 1968, continuing an interest in Country and Delta blues, he started his own club above The Lewes Arms

in Lewes. In early December 1970 Roger opened for Muddy Waters at The University of Sussex, Brighton. He also appeared at the 1971 Cambridge Folk Festival and on the first pyramid stage at Glastonbury the same year.