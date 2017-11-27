Little Mix announce Sussex tour date

Heralded as the world’s biggest girl band, Little Mix are starting their 2018 tour in Hove.

The ‘Summer Hits Tour 2018’ kicks off at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove on July 6, their only Sussex date.

The show will see Little Mix perform their greatest hits, including ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (November 30) at 9.30am:

Information will be available from:

https://www.little-mix.com

https://www.facebook.com/LittleMixOfficial

Little Mix have just released The Platinum Edition of their smash hit album ‘Glory Days’.

The original version of the album spent five weeks at the top of the UK Albums Chart, surpassing any other album released by a female group this millennium and becoming the longest reigning girl group No 1 album since Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

They have continued their sensational run of hit singles in 2017 with smashes such as ‘Touch’, ‘No More Sad Songs’, ‘Power’ and ‘Reggaeton Lento (Remix)’.