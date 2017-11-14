Local bands now invited to apply for Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras celebration Hastings Fat Tuesday returns for its ninth year in February 2018, and is now accepting applications to perform from musicians across all genres.

The five-day festival brings a wealth of local, national and international music talent and music fans alike to Hastings, with past headliners including Dodgy, The Membranes, and Skunk Anansie.

Hastings Fat Tuesday, which runs from February 9-13, is now open to applications from solo artists or bands from Sussex and further afield, to perform at two key events, which between them attracted an audience of 10,000 in 2017. Unplugged Saturday (February 10) is a hugely popular acoustic afternoon in Old Town, with 200 performances from 12-7pm. The Fat Tuesday Tour (February 13) is the climax of the festival with 24 of the best emerging and established bands touring Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each.

Applications should be made via www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk, and the deadline is Friday December 1 at 9pm. Applicants will be asked to provide a bio, information about recent gigs, and links to their music.

Hastings Fat Tuesday, started in 2009 by local musician Bob Tipler and event producer Adam Daly, has become one of the town’s most anticipated events. Bob said: “Hastings Fat Tuesday is back, bigger than ever before. Hastings is a town that really knows how to party, embracing the spirit of Mardi Gras - good music and good times. We want to bring the best of new music to Hastings and encourage performers from near and far to get in touch.”

As well as Unplugged Saturday and the Fat Tuesday Tour, on the Hastings Fat Tuesday programme are the Umbrella Parade, Fat Tuesday Grand Masked Ball, UnConvention, a music industry event with panellists, and Off Axis an unsigned band showcase.