Lulu’s back and firing on all cylinders in countrywide tour

Following on from her smash hit 2016 tour, Lulu returns with her biggest tour yet and performs live at the White Rock Theatre on Tuesday October 10 - tickets from £38.

There is one overriding influence in the life of this acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, Grammy and Novello Award nominee, and that is her focus on the music. Lulu delivers a show packed full of her hits, and the music that has influenced her life and career.

She said: “I toured for the first time in 15 years in 2015 and haven’t stopped since. I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year performing the music that I have shared with you throughout my career. It has always been all about the music...so please come and join me.”

She will be supported on the 40 date tour by singer songwriter Chloe Reynolds who has released second album I Am Brave. Having recently toured with Anastacia and Marti Pellow, the Gloucester-based artist is on the way to breaking her own record of 270 performances in one year. Chloe’s honest writing tackles issues of faith, frustration and overcoming obstacles set to a backdrop of piano-led soundscapes and mid-tempo pop ballads. Elsewhere, her music has been supported by BBC Introducing, Eagle Radio, UCB and Premier Radio.

She said: “I want to share something that’s real, so I need to be real in what I write.”