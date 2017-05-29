More splendour from Hastings Philharmonic

After the huge success in 2016 of an academy Marriage of Figaro production, Hastings is suely ready for another popular Mozart opera.

Hastings Philharmonic artistic director, Marcio Da Silva, is bringing his opera academy to Hastings for a second time, this time for a production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni in Italian with English surtitles, featuring singers from all over the world and Marcio’s Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra. Performances will be on Saturday June 3 at 7pm and Sunday June 4 at 5pm at St Mary in the Castle.

Don Giovanni is based on the legendary Don Juan, libertine and seducer. It was premiered by the Prague Italian opera at the Teatro di Praga in 1787, where there was a long history of Don Juan operas in the 18th century, but none could match this one by Mozart. Da Ponte’s libretto was billed, like many of its time, as ‘dramma giocoso’, literally ‘drama with jokes’, mixing serious and comic action. Mozart described it as an ‘opera buffa’, or comic opera (commonly produced in 18th century Italy). Opera buffa contrasts with opera ‘seria’ (serious opera) in which the story counts as tragedy. Don Giovanni is a mixture of comedy, melodrama and a supernatural tragic climax.

Don Giovanni is the amoral womaniser of all time, and his nefarious love interests lead to drama and comedy exposing both the human foibles and virtues to be found in the well-rounded characters. Don Giovanni lives life to the full in his pursuit of hedonism, regardless of the cost in broken hearts and destroyed lives along the way, but his victims catch up with him when he meets his nemesis.

The opera is directed by Marcio Da Silva alongside Monika Saunders on set and costumes, assistant conductor Neylson Crepalde, and assistant stage director Laura Hensley.

Tickets £20 (Boxes), £17.50 (Stalls), £15.50 (Gallery) from www.musicglue.com and Hastings Tourist Information Centre.