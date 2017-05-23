Music will have you dancing in the aisles

Andrew McGregor, one of the organists from Sedlescombe’s St John The Baptist church, will present a lively programme of music there called Dancing In The Aisles.

Andrew studied organ from the age of 18 and held various organist and choirmaster posts in London and in the south east, including the churches of All Saints and St Clements in Hastings Old Town. He has had opportunity to play some prestigious instruments including the organ at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Andrew has a wide range of musical tastes and he is as happy playing keyboards in local rock bands as he is on the organ seat on a Sunday morning. Andrew has recently retired after a long career in primary school teaching, including 11 years as head teacher at Salehurst Primary School. He now works as a part-time musician and as a volunteer for the charity Starfish Malawi.

Tickets for the performance on Sunday June 4 at 7.30pm cost £7.50 and this event will benefit the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. Tickets are now available from Sedlescombe stores or by calling 01424 870258 or 01424 870344.