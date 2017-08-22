New album and line-up for Band Of Horses in new tour

Band Of Horses will return to the De La Warr Pavilion stage in Bexhill on Tuesday September 5.

The enduringly popular American guitar band will be playing new music from their fifth studio album Why Are You Ok for this exclusive UK venue gig.

They will be supported by guest Susto and tickets cost £22.50 from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.

Band of Horses has been a mainstay of indie rock for a decade and their successes include 2010’s Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms and Mirage Rock, produced by the legendary Glyn Johns.

Formed and led by singer and songwriter Ben Bridwell, the South Carolina-based band has played globe-spanning headline tours as well as dates with greats like Pearl Jam and Neil Young.

However, in May Band of Horses lost two members, Tyler Ramsey (guitarist) and Bill Reynolds (bassist) within a couple of hours of one another.

The pair announced on their individual social channels that they were quitting after ten years of being in the band.

Writing on Instagram, Ramsey announced that he would miss “the beautifully dysfunctional family we became.” He added, fondly: “We certainly had some good times.”

When touring resumed on May 18 in Tallahassee, Band of Horses was joined by Richard Fitzpatrick on guitar and saw the return of bassist Matt Gentling, who had previously toured with the band prior to the recording of Cease To Begin.