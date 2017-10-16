New album for Hawklords bringing tour to Hastings

Following the success of the critically acclaimed album Fusion in 2016, Hawklords reset the space-rock clock with the 2017 album release entitled Six alongside an extensive UK tour.

This album breaks the mould with a stark and disturbing yet sometimes beautiful body of work which reaches where many may fear to tread.

Described by the band as “a study in dystopia and the dark spaces of the mind,” it features key former Hawkwind members Harvey Bainbridge and Jerry Richards, with Dave Pearce (from British psyche-rock band The Bevis Frond) alongside newest band member, Tom Ashurst.

The band’s amazing lightshow will be provided by veteran lighting designer Dave ‘Lighthouse’ Johnson, who is creating a brand new show to melt your minds and rock your retinas.

The Hawklords promise an “out of this world” space-rock extravaganza with this tour which comes to The Carlisle in Hastings on Sunday November 5.