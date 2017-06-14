Pier Jam’s heady mix of sea air, sunshine and DJ talent

Pier Jam has announced the return of its house, garage and bass party to Hastings Pier on Saturday July 1.

Thousands of clubbers are expected to descend on the pier for the event with its unique mix of sunshine, dance and leading DJ talent.

Tickets for Pier Jam Hastings are now on final release priced at £17.50 plus booking fee and available via www.skiddle.com.

Pier Jam Hastings is the southern contingent of its northern big brother, Pier Jam Blackpool. The Hastings edition was well received at launch in September 2016 where party goers travelled from all over to dance to sets from MK, Hannah Wants, Camelphat and KC Lights.

Pier Jam - the curation of the in-house team at Manchester’s iconic Victoria Warehouse - has quickly become the daytime club event of choice for many, thanks to its special clubbing vibe, outside atmosphere and sea view backdrop.

The event on July 1 welcomes headliners, Gorgon City. The UK duo soared to dizzy heights in 2014 with the release of debut album Sirens, and have gone on to co-curate a compilation with Pete Tong, and remix and collaborate with the likes of Basement Jaxx and Underworld. Joining the bill are Pier Jam favourites, Amine Edge & DANCE. The duo from Marseille can do no wrong after being crowned winners in the Bass category at the 2016 DJ Awards, fending off heavyweight international competition.

Completing the lineup is Lobster Boy head honcho, Redlight. Another firm favourite with crowds at Pier Jam in Blackpool, Redlight brings years of experience to the Pier Jam decks with his signature infusion of bass, house and garage.

