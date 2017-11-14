Puccini’s soaring romantic opera

The award-winning producer Ellen Kent returns to Hastings White Rock Theatre in the spring with Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, one of the world’s most popular operas.

Madama Butterfly is Puccini’s masterpiece on which the hit West End musical Miss Saigon is based. It tells the heart-breaking story of a beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results. Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet.

This Ellen Kent production will feature exquisite sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan designed by the renowned Russian designer Felix Bessonov, from St Petersburg.

International Korean soprano Maria HeeJung Kim from the National Opera House of Seoul will be making her debut in the UK singing the role of the tragic Cio Cio San. HeeJung Kim studied in Milan and made her debut as Madama Butterfly at the Milan Opera. HeeJung Kim has sung Madama Butterfly and La Traviata at major opera houses in Europe.

Ruslan Zinevych will be returning to sing Pinkerton. Zinevych has previously sung with Pavarotti and has been highly praised in the UK singing in La Traviata, La Boheme, Carmen, Tosca, and Die Fledermaus.

The opera will be conducted by Vasyl Vasylenko, who is the artistic director and conductor at the National President’s Orchestra of Ukraine, Kiev, and the guest conductor and artistic director of the National Opera of Moldova, Nicolae Dohotaru, with 30 members of the National Ukrainian Orchestra.

Ellen Kent said: “My operas have to be emotional and beautiful.”

She has been packing audiences in for over 16 years - her shows have sold about 3.5 million tickets at more than 50 theatres, encompassed two dozen different works, and involved hundreds of performers. Madama Butterfly will be sung in italian with english surtitles.

Tickets £35 with concessions - booking on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.