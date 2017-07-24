Relaxed vibe for intimate festival in Sedlescombe back this September

There is just a few weeks to go now until the Big Green Cardigan 2017 which will be held over the weekend of September 8-10 just outside Sedlescombe and will mark the seventh edition of this much-treasured event.

Most festivals will claim to be bigger and better than the year before but organisers of the Big Green Cardigan say: “We will not be getting bigger, we like the intimate feel; and we like to say ‘different’ to 2016, as, if you say ‘better,’ that means last year’s wasn’t as good as it could have been.”

Mick Hoad added: “All the usual stuff is still there, the anything goes music policy, great artists - they may not be household names, but come and discover someone new.”

This is perfectly demonstrated by the Friday and Saturday headliners. Friday’s is Rob Tognoni, an Aussie power bluesman who is playing as part of his European tour, and Saturday’s is Roots 8, a ‘super group’ of the best blues/world artistes which includes Gregg Kofi Brown, from the legendary Osibisa, world-renowned drummer Sam Kelly and three times’ Grammy Award Winner Phil Ramocon, included in the nine piece band. Add some of the best local talent including Savage 2nd Line, Mathilda’s Scoundrels and Someone Anyone within the 20 plus acts, and it makes for a classy looking three-day programme.

Never been to a festival before and want to try it? This may well be the one. With camping and everything you’d expect in a large festival, but here it is all in micro form. Chill, have fun, and relish the beautiful site, which enjoys fabulous views across the East Sussex countryside, and enjoy being in the hundreds not thousands. Mick warns that The Big Cardigan is not family friendly, if that’s what people are looking for; “There are plenty of alternatives out there. So, it’s for over-18’s only and we aim for a hassle-free, relaxed end of summer vibe.”

One non-musical highlight on Sunday September 10 around 3pm, regular Big Green Cardiganeer Russell Mand will be having his head and beard shaved for a collection for St Michael’s Hospice.

Tickets are still available from the whole weekend to a limited number of day tickets from www.biggreencardigan.com or AHA stationary shop, Mount Street Battle or Music’s Not Dead, Devonshire Road, Bexhill.