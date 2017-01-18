Retro delights and free music

Tomorrow afternoon (Sat Jan 21) you might well spot three identically dressed women with pink brollies in 1940s dresses singing for free around Bexhill - The Swingadillas will be in town.

Alex Lovell, Karen McCaffrey and Jo Wood have been singing Andrews Sisters hits throughout Kent and Sussex over the last two years. Jo has just relocated to Bexhill and wants to bring the wonderful close harmonies of The Andrews Sisters to a wider audience.

Karen comes from touring Calendar girls and is the smokey lead voice. Alex, who was headlining The Blues Brothers on New Years Eve in The Pantiles, takes the alto part. Jo is an ex-Rock Choir leader who also plays belting baritone sax and takes the top harmony.

The Swingadillas will be singing at No 48 Devonshire Road at 1.45pm. You can hear more of them at The British Tearooms, 16 St Leonards Road at 2.30pm. The Tearooms are Jo’s favorite spot in Bexhill and are being run by sisters Lettie and Mary until a new owner is found. The Swingadillas want to fill the tearooms with customers by singing some Andrews Sisters songs. Book your table early for this event. To book The Swingadillas contact Jo Wood on 07545 305690 or visit www.swingadillas.co.uk