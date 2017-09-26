Rother Community Choir in Voices-On-Sea this weekend

Performing publicly for the first time in its ‘new look’ choir uniform, Rother Community Choir is this weekend hosting a three choir concert called Voices-on-Sea at St Barnabas Church, in Sea Road, Bexhill. The performance will be held on Saturday September 30.

To ensure the audience will enjoy an evening of great entertainment, joining Rother Community Choir will be two other well-established choirs from Bexhill, JACS and Treble Clefs.

The evening performance will end in a joint choir finale, of approx 100 singers.

All profits from this evening will be divided between St Michael’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. Doors open at 6pm with the performance starting at 7pm. Tickets are £5, with a few still available from Records And Retro, which is a music store in Sackville Road, Bexhill, or contact Rother Community Choir on 07899 403802.