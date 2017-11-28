Saint Etienne go back to the start with new album

That much-loved trio Saint Etienne is back at the De La Warr Pavilion imminently to perform music from their latest album.

Home Counties contains 19 tracks inspired by their bitter-sweet relationship with the places that have always been part of their lives.

It was recorded in 2016 and co-produced by Shawn Lee of Wall Of Sound and Young Gun Silver Fox fame.

Singer Sarah Cracknell said: “We had so much fun writing for this album, drawing influence from our teenage years growing up in the home counties. Bob, Pete and I led almost parallel lives while I was in Windsor and they were in Surrey, developing our passion for music and London. Shawn Lee was a joy to work with, he’s a wonderful multi-instrumentalist who seemed to have some kind of telepathy with us and translated our ideas perfectly. The record is quite varied in styles and brings together a little something from all our past albums whilst sounding completely new.” Saint Etienne’s home county memories are from a time when it was possible to do things you could never get away with now. “My friends used to go the pub from school and get changed out of their school uniforms in the toilets into their civvies and then go and get a drink,” she added. “Imagine doing that today! It did lead to a group of quite creative people. People who ended up in bands, who performed in the pubs, people who got into fashion and DJing and the dance music scene when it started. So it did create this bubble of interesting people.”

Both Wiggs and Cracknell have moved out of London, following parenthood, and have decided to, in Wiggs’s words, “reclaim the home counties”.

The gig is on Sunday December 10; tickets £25.