Saint Etienne’s lovenote to the Home Counties

That much-loved trio Saint Etienne takes to the DLWP stage this summer performing new music from their upcoming album Home Counties.

Suitably enough for us in the South East, the new album contains 19 tracks inspired by their bitter-sweet relationship with the places which have always been part of their lives.

It was recorded in 2016 and it’s co-produced by Shawn Lee of Wall Of Sound and Young Gun Silver Fox fame. All three of Saint Etienne are home counties natives. Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs hail from Reigate in Surrey, while singer Sarah Cracknell is from Old Windsor.

“Growing up in Reigate, we were on a slightly different wavelength to most people, and people that we felt connected with over the years say they felt the same,” Wiggs said.

“Pretty much everyone we grew up with was drawn to London,” Cracknell commented. “It was like a magnet. Because we were close enough it wasn’t difficult to go up every weekend, which is what I did, or to move to London.”

Saint Etienne’s home counties was one in which a less regulated society meant it was possible to do things you could never get away with now.

“My friends used to go the pub from school and get changed out of their school uniforms in the toilets into their civvies and then go and get a drink,” Cracknell says. “Imagine doing that today! It did lead to a group of quite creative people. People who ended up in bands, who performed in the pubs, people who got into fashion and DJing and the dance music scene when it started. So it did create this bubble of interesting people.” Tickets for the gig on June 6 cost £25 - book on www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111.

