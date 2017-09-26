SCD’s Lance is singing Broadway and remembering a showbiz legend

BBC Strictly Come Dancing vocalist Lance Ellington turns his attention to New York’s theatreland for his new show which tours to St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Thursday October 5.

Lance Ellington Sings Broadway is a collaboration with saxophonist, musical director and executive producer Ed Barker, as Lance explains.

“Ed and I met a couple of years ago when he was doing a single of his own, and he asked me if I would guest vocal on it. We got together and did this recording, and it ended up number one in one of the jazz charts in America. It was incredible.

“I have always enjoyed singing the big songs. I have always liked singing a song that tells a story...and a lot of Broadway songs have that element to them.”

As for Strictly, Lance goes right back to the third season - we are currently on season 15. “I just love the variety of it. I have always done lots of different styles. I was a session singer for many years, and it’s all those different styles that keep it fresh now, everything from Frank Sinatra to Gangnam style!”

For so many years, of course, Sir Bruce Forsyth, was the foundation of it all – and his spirit continues.

“Three generations of people can say that they grew up watching Bruce. He was amazing. He did bring his own charm and personality to the show. It was very much about him. He was such a big personality. He was absolutely a natural entertainer, one of a kind. They really don’t make them like him anymore. He was always fantastic with the warm-ups he did with the audience before the show. It would be totally unscripted, and he would have them eating out of his hand, telling jokes, getting members of the audience up to dance. By the time the actual show started, they were completely with him.

“He was the consummate professional, I would say. I learnt a lot just by watching him. He had such a warmth about him, and that is what I have tried to take on board. He was a singer and a dancer and a musician and an actor. He was a real one-off. But for me, it was that warmth. Everything he did he did with absolute professionalism and always looked absolutely immaculate, and when you are doing a show, when you are performing to people, that’s how you have got to be.”