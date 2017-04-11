Showcase event at The Palace

Under The Radar is a night of new music hosted by BBC Introducing in The South, bringing a pick of unsigned and undiscovered musicians from across the South.

The aim is to offer a platform for local performers, and to bring talented newcomers from further afield to a Hastings audience.

This month’s lineup at The Palace is Hastings’ Sam Wills, Brighton’s Hayley Ross and Worthing’s Jacob Aaron.

Sam has performed at the Great Escape Festival and recently went down a storm at Hastings Fat Tuesday. Hayley Ross’s atmospheric music has been compared to Mazzy Star, Beth Orton and First Aid Kit, and her debut EP Fierce Love is out now, with an album just recorded. Her track Barracuda was picked by BBC6 Music’s Lauren Laverne as her “headphone moment.”

Jacob Aaron’s unique take on r’n’b and insightful lyricism have already gained attention and his tracks have been a regular feature on BBC Introducing The South, with two live sessions.

The weekly show on BBC Sussex regularly showcases acts from the Hastings area, including Alibi, someone/anyone, Elf & Stacy, and Jamie Smart.

Tickets are £3 in advance from the venue and Wow and Flutter Records, or £4 on the door.

