Singing to help homeless charity provide shelter

Harmony One will sing in aid of the Snowflake Night Shelter on Saturday February 11 at St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town.

The concert, aptly named A Winter’s Tale, features contemporary settings of Shakespeare lyrics for female voices. You can be sure there will be some beautiful harmonies and exquisite melodies, all conducted by Debbie Warren and accompanied on the piano by Helen Ridout.

Harmony One will be joined by actors Julian Curry and Mary Chater – both very experienced Shakespearian actors with many credits at the RSC between them. Some of you may also remember Julian as Erskine-Brown in Rumpole of the Bailey. They will be reading from some of Shakespeare’s plays to set the scene for each of the songs. The recently formed Two Towers Handbells, based at St Clements, will also be performing.

Andrew Crighton from The Snowflake Trust said he was “delighted” that Harmony One had chosen the Snowflake Night Shelter to support. They provide much needed overnight accommodation to homeless people in Hastings during the Winter months from November to March. Doors open at 5pm for a 5.30pm start. Tickets cost £8 (under-16s free), available from Tourist Information 01424 451111 Cobblers to the Old Town, B&T Music and on the door.

Harmony One have only been going for two years but have already earned a reputation for beautiful singing, interesting arrangements and strong harmonies. They also like to get involved with the community and raise money for local charities. In the last few months they have taken part in The Big Sing for St Michaels Hospice, sung carols on the Stade for the Winkle Club Christmas Memorial Service and performed at the recent fundraiser concert The Ghost of Dunkirk. For more information visit www.harmonyonemusic.com.