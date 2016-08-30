Slaves launch new major album tour

On top of releasing new album Take Control, Slaves will be laying waste to venues across the country as they launch a full UK tour in November. The band will play at the De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday November 10.

Slaves have since forming in 2012 earned a reputation for themselves as one of the UK’s fiercest live acts with their constant touring and festival appearances off the back of their debut album, Are You Satisfied?

Isaac Holman (vocals, drums) and Laurie Vincent (guitar, vocals) have followed a spectacular 2015 by recording another hit album in waiting, at Jackson Browne’s studio in Santa Monica, California. Take Control was produced by one of the legends of early hip hop and New York punk, Mike D who, says Laurie, “became like another member of our band – we can safely call him our friend, which is just surreal!”

Take Control finds the young pair sharpening up their skills, both in songwriting and in execution and sounding heavier in places. Take Control will be released on September 30..

