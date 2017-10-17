Songwriter hoping his work will be chosen as TV theme

Local musician and producer Jeff Topp has a song in the running as soundtrack for a new American TV series and is hoping it will be chosen as offical theme song.

Jeff’s The City is shortlisted but the more listens and purchases it gets, the better its chances.

Jeff has been writing for many years and he has been “fortunate enough” to have his music played on shows including Scrubs, Atlanta and ESPN sports channel. Then his song The City was picked up and he said: “It has now got down to the last two which is great. CBS are looking for the song that has the popularity vote, which means they will choose the song that has been streamed or sold well over the next few months up to Christmas. So I would love the support to make this happen.” The City can be downloaded, streamed or purchased on Spotify, Itunes and Amazon. The proceeds will go to a local charity supporting children with learning disabilities in musical activity.