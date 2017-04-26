Sound Waves showcase swinging 60’s

Earlier this month Sound Waves Community Choir was singing in the Sussex Studio at the White Rock Theatre as part of a hugely successful Beatles Day.

Now they are back with their very own tribute to the swinging sixties – Good Vibrations.

Strictly a cappella versions of hit songs from the Beach Boys, the Chordettes and Bob Marley will feature alongside numbers by the Everly Brothers, The Mamas And The Papas, and The Beatles.

Sound Waves will be joined by special guests the Hot Ukulele Group for what promises to be a fun and entertaining evening.

The concert is this Sunday April 30 and starts at 7pm in the Sussex Studio. The bar will be open from 6.30pm with live music to get the audience in the mood. Entrance is free of charge but there will be a collection for local charity Counselling Plus.