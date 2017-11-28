Sound Waves sing The Twelve Days Of Christmas

Come and join Sound Waves Community Choir in a musical celebration of the Twelve Days Of Christmas on Friday December 15 at All Saints Church in the Old Town.

Sound Waves, with its unique blend of a cappella voices, will be singing a mixture of traditional carols and modern seasonal songs. The Two Towers Handbells will be adding a touch of Christmas magic to the evening. The format is simple – 12 pieces of music and 12 readings – one for each of the days of Christmas. There will be something for everyone to enjoy in this varied programme as well as chances to sing along with your favourite carols. Mulled wine and mince pies will be on offer in the interval.

Doors 7pm for a 7.30pm start and entrance is free. There will be a collection for Hastings charity Dragonflies who provide support for bereaved children and their families. Sound Waves has donated over £14,000 to local charities in this way since it was set up in 2009.