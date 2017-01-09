Spanish musician returns with her enchanting folk-pop

The talented Joana Serrat returns to Bexhill with a live gig presented by Music’s Not Dead on Friday January 27.

She will perform downstairs at The Albatross Club on Marine Arcade at 7.30pm - tickets £8 at the shop or online at wegotickets.com.

She comes with new music from recent release Cross The Verge. This album shows another side of Joana who so enchanted audiences on her 2014 album Dear Great Canyon.

On Cross The Verge, Joana lays bare all the cracks, inconsistencies and fears that come with life, with the album revealing itself as a beautiful tribute to the acknowledgment of loss and the acceptance of the uncertain.

To record this album, Joana travelled from her home in Vic, near Barcelona, to Montreal, Canada to team up with producer Howard Bilerman (Arcade Fire, The Barr Brothers) in his analogue studio. In the recording process she was joined by the likes of Gavin Gardiner, Aaron Goldstein and the acclaimed Canadian auto harpist and vocalist Basia Bulat.

Howard Bilerman’s approach results in Cross The Verge feeling like a natural progression and a show of real maturity. Joana’s ability to never waste a lyric and breathe life into a song’s darker corners illustrates her creative growth. Cross The Verge is a beguiling collection of songs that move with great ease between the precious evanescence of Lonely Heart Reverb, Oh, Winter Come or Flags, and the vigorous guitar sound that predominates in Desert Valley, Tug of War, and the moving Black Lake. There’s elegance in the trotting Americana rhythms of Saskatoon (Break of Dawn), I Follow You, Child and the crystalline Cloudy Heart.

