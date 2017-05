If you remember the original heartwarming film then an evening with The Stars From The Commitments would be just the thing on Saturday May 27; they will be performing live at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings from 7.30pm.

The show features original Commitments cast members and musicians from the smash hit movie by Sir Alan Parker with its amazing soundtrack.

The nine piece Dublin based band has continued to spread the word of Dublin Soul to rave reviews worldwide. Tickets £26.50.