Stars line up for weekend of jazz

The countdown is on - its only a week to go before the start of Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017.

Three days of incredible live performance at Glynde Place will feature some heavyweights of jazz, blues and soul such as Gregory Porter, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Jacksons, George Benson, Laura Mvula and Herbie Hancock.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival

Celebrating its 5th anniversary this year, the festival has assembled an enviable line-up featuring over fifty world-class acts performing across four stages and also announces the addition of Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down, Becca Stevens, a Joey Negro DJ set, La Mambanegra, Nubiyan Twist, LaSharVu, Kansas Smitty’s House Band, Blue Lab Beats, Poppy Ajudha and Camilla George Quartet.

Alongside a packed schedule of gigs, the festival will once again host the Jazz Lounge, which will feature artist Q&As, panels, exclusive album playbacks and film screenings, and a number of areas and activities aimed specifically at children including the vintage funfair, early morning salsa classes and The Giant Steps Kids Green.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017 is at Glynde Place in East Sussex from June 30 – July 2. Tickets start at £54 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com but only weekend camping and Saturday tickets now remain.