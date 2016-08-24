Sunday afternoon vibes with the mellow Mr Hutchinson

This weekend sees a live gig by The Chris Hutchinson Trio at the Kings Head Inn on Rye Hill, Rye, on Sunday August 28 at 5pm.

During a long career ‘ Mellow Man’ Chris has performed extensively with his blend of classics from the ‘golden age of popular song’ featuring jazz ballads, swing and blues. Being the son of the legendary Hutch, famous cabaret star of yesteryear, makes for an interesting pedigree; Chris is able to impose his own personality on each song he delivers with both tenderness and pain. Living in Sussex he has played all the major resorts and venues. He sang a new song called ‘Hutch Lived Here’ at an unveiling ceremony by English Heritage of a plague on the wall in tribute to his father’s contribution to music. Chris is looking forward to bringing his song and memories to The Kings Inn especially during the Rye Jazz Festival. Featuring John Harriman on piano and Erica Wilson on double bass.