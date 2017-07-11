Talented young musicians at the DLWP

East Sussex Youth Orchestra (ESYO) draws together the most talented young musicians from East Sussex to perform the great classical repertoire as part of their musical education.

This year’s show, which will be performed at the De La Warr Pavilion on July 28, is no exception with the programme including Manual de Falla’s thrilling orchestral suite ‘The Three Cornered Hat’ alongside one of the great orchestral masterpieces in Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony.

ESYO meets twice a year under the direction of conductor Colin Metters, culminating in outstanding and inspiring performances in prestigious concert venues in Sussex and further afield. Founded 38 years ago, the orchestra offers its members the opportunity to learn from professional tutors and from each other. It is not just about the music, it is about being a better team player, developing confidence, concentration and social skills.

ESYO has toured Europe; Belgium, Poland, Spain, France and the Netherlands performing at the highly acclaimed Pablo Casals International Festival in 2008.