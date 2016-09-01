The Get Better Tour will help protect children

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls have announced details of a headline tour later this year.

The Get Better Tour will take in 20 cities throughout November and December, arriving in Bexhill’s DLWP on Saturday December 10.

Turner has partnered with Plus 1 so that £1 from every ticket sale goes to War Child, a charity supporting children and families affected by conflict.

Turner said: “It feels right to use part of what I do to support such a good cause.”

War Child’s programmes are rebuilding lives across Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic. War Child understands children’s needs, respects their rights, and puts them at the centre of the solution - from supporting Syrian children to access education, to reintegrating child soldiers and enabling girls to escape life on the streets. In 2015 it supported 125,000 children affected by war - for more go to www.warchild.org.uk.

The new tour caps off another year of relentless gigging for Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls who, in 2016 alone, played to over a quarter of a million people. This year marks the record-breaking tenth consecutive year Frank Turner has performed at Reading and Leeds festival, where he opened as special guest on the Main Stage.

The band heads to the US this month for their fourth run of dates there this year before returning home for the Get Better Tour.

‘Get Better’ is a track from Frank Turner’s 2015 album ‘Positive Songs For Negative People’. This July, House of Vans gallery hosted Get Better: 8 Years on the Road with Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, a retrospective photo exhibition by director and photographer Ben Morse, showing what life on the road is really like.

Tickets cost £27 on sale from today, Friday September 2, from 9am online and 10am from 01424 229111.