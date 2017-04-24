The majesty of Mozart in Battle choir’s offering

Battle Choral Society’s spring concert will take place on Saturday May 13 at 7.30pm at St Johns Church, Pevensey Road, St Leonards on Sea.

The programme will be devoted to Mozart and most of the music will be recognisable to its audience.

Publicity officer Iva Barnes said: “There is one orchestral piece, the Symphony no. 29, and then a relatively unfamiliar choral composition, the Litanae Lauretanae. The rest of the programme is devoted to the familiar with the gorgeous Exsultate Jubilate - the soloist Natasha Day, soprano having sung with the choir before in the Dvorak Stabat Mater. The choir is looking forward to welcoming back Natasha and her lovely voice. Finally there is the Solemn Vespers, which is really anything but solemn and includes the sublime Laudate Dominum with soloist Natasha and the choir.”

Apart from the soprano soloist, the other three soloists are experienced young musicians, on the way to making their name in a very crowded music world.

The Director of Music, John Langridge believes that while the choir always supports local soloists, it is “a joy” to bring in these relatively young voices and expand their repertoire. Apart from Natasha, the Mezzo Soprano is Vivien Conacher, the Tenor is Stephen Mills, and the Baritone is Wesley Biggs. All four soloists are from or have attended the Royal College of Music.

Tickets are £15 with a concession of half price for under-18’s, and are sold from Raggs in Battle High Street, and Adams and Jarrett in Normans Road, St Leonards. They are also available on line at www.battlechoral.co.uk. There is the usual bus from Battle and back but this must be booked in advance on 01424 775730.

The choir hopes that there will be a wonderful attendance to appreciate Mozart and the soloists as well as the Choir and Orchestra , led as usual by Pat Beament and conducted by John Langridge.