The Selecter and The Beat to bring new tour to Bexhill

2 Tone legends The Selecter and The Beat are hitting the road together for a number of dates around the UK and Ireland.

They will be playing at the De La Warr Pavilion on April 15 - tickets are £25.

Life-long friends, they are two of the main bands to come out of 2 Tone. Renowned for energetic live shows, longevity has not diminished either band’s ability to put in a performance and get everyone dancing.

The Selecter is led by iconic frontwoman Pauline Black, alongside this talented band of musicians, and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson. Their confidence is sky-high and they’re writing the best songs of their career, which is saying something given the enduring popularity of Three Minute Hero, Missing Words and On My Radio. Their latest album, Subculture, was mixed by UK dub-master Prince Fatty.

The Beat fronted by Ranking Roger released their fourth album Bounce - the first in over 30 years - in September 2016. The album shows off every aspect of one of the most diverse bands to come out of the multiracial, multicultural explosion that remade British pop from 1979 onwards. Joining Roger in the revitalised band is his son Ranking Junior AKA Matthew Murphy a powerhouse MC who brings to the band an update on the toasting that made Ranking Roger such a pivotal part of the original Beat. The same energy that drove the hits of the 80s - Mirror In The Bathroom, Stand Down Margaret and Too Nice To Talk To – is still here. New single Side to Side is currently on the A-List at BBC Radio 6 Music. Booking on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

