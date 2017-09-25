The singer chosen by Adele will shine in Someone Like You

When previous X Factor finalist Katie Markham was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special presented by Graham Norton, she never dreamed she would be both singing live with her idol and launching a brand new UK touring show all within a year.

As part of the BBC special, Katie got to perform live with Adele on stage in London and now she has been selected to perform as the lead role in Someone Like You – a concert production that recreates the magic of Adele’s music from the three hit albums 19, 21 and 25.

Katie says: “Adele said she watched my audition and loved it. Being involved in the BBC show was an incredible experience. I never thought I would get to meet Adele, let alone sing with her and take part in one of the biggest shows of her career. I absolutely love Adele – how she flips her voice and the raw emotion in her songs. If there are any songs written for me to sing, it’s her music. I can’t wait to bring the same depth and emotion to the ‘Someone Like You’ show.”

The show which comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Thursday October 5 at 7.30pm includes all the smash hits such as Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel my Love, Rolling in the Deep, Hello and the multi-million seller Skyfall, as well as featuring a selection of songs by some of the legends who inspired Adele.

Performance starts 7.30pm, tickets £21 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.