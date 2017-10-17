The sound of seafaring at its finest from RX Shantymen

Hastings sea shanty group, RX Shantymen are set to perform at Smugglers Adventure once again on Saturday October 28.

The group will be performing three sets of popular shanty tunes in the underground cave attraction, which takes guests back in time to the days when smuggling on the Sussex coast was rife.

The RX Shantymen are an acapella folk group with a mission to spread the gospel of shanty singing and maritime music, as well as entertain their audience and have a good time doing it.

Smugglers Adventure’s Leanna Lawson said: “We are extremely excited to welcome the RX Shantymen to St Clements Caves for the second time this year. The group last performed in April and they complimented the attraction perfectly and I know they will once again be popular with both visitors and staff alike.

Smugglers Adventure will be shutting for its annual winter close on November 4 so this is the perfect opportunity to visit St Clements Caves for one last time in 2017.

Hastings, one of the few beach-launched fleets remaining in the UK, has been at the forefront of the renaissance in Shanty singing and maritime music in recent years.

Partly responsible for the re-emergence of this much-loved tradition have been the individuals who together make up the RX Shantymen - Mick Bovee, Tom Kelly, Scott Reid and Jon Tigwell.

The RX Shantymen will be performing at St Clements Caves at 12-12.30pm, 1-1.30pm and 2-2.30pm, with breaks in between the performances.