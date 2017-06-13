The stirring sounds and flagwaving of this Last Night Of Bexhill Proms

A highlight of Bexhill Music Festival will be all the passion, cheering and flagwaving of Last Night Of The Bexhill Proms at the De La Warr Pavilion.

This feelgood music event on Sunday July 2 at 7.30pm will feature the Bexhill Festival Choir led by Lorraine Barry and the Sussex Concert Orchestra conducted by Kenneth Roberts.

The soloists this year will be Thomasin Trezise and Carl Donahue and the audience can expect all the prom favourites including Land of Hope And Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem.

Thomasin was born in Brighton and studied at the Royal College of Music. She is now based in Hastings and a regular at Glyndebourne Festival Opera, as well as Garden Opera and Music Theatre London. Her concert work includes appearances with Simon Rattle and the Age of Enlightenment Orchestra at the Festival Hall and the Matthew Passion for the London Bach Festival.

She has recorded with the Dave Brubeck Quartet and The LSO, and been part of soundtracks to The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter films.

She also runs Lend Us A Tenor! performing operatic cabarets for corporate, charity and private events both here and abroad.

Thomasin is currently performing in the new production of Otello at Covent Garden.

Carl trained at The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester with John Cameron. On leaving he then joined the New D’Oyly Carte Opera Company appearing in productions such as The Yeomen of the Guard, The Mikado, and The Pirates of Penzance. In music theatre Carl has appeared as The Bishop of Digne and Grantare in Les Miserables on the Dublin/Edinburgh tour, and on the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera as Firmin, Lefevre, Auctioneer, Don Attillio, Passarino and Buquet. He has also played Noel Coward in Noel and Gertie at the Litchfield and City of London Festivals. At Scottish Opera as chorister Carl has appeared in Aida, La Boheme and Fidelio and for The Nationale Reisopera of the Netherlands in Boris Godunov, Faust and Le Contes D’Hoffman.

Tickets £10, £15, £20 concessions available from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

