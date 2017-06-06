The story and songs of Elvis on his journey to Las Vegas

Celebrating ten years on the road this year, The Elvis Years is a tribute show which brings to the Hastings stage the incredible and compelling story of the ‘king of rock and roll’ - Elvis Presley.

The production comes to the White Rock Theatre on Saturday June 10 at 7.30pm.

With a line-up of actor musicians, multiple costume changes and nostalgic film footage, this glittering two hour production charts the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis’ amazing journey from poor truck-driving teenager from Tupelo through the army, to Hollywood and finally the legendary Las Vegas concerts. This feelgood show will transport you back to the golden years of rock’n’roll, as you witness Elvis audition for the very first time at Sun Studios, then become part of the TV audience for the ‘68 comeback special, and finally dance in the aisles at a Las Vegas concert. Tickets £24 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.